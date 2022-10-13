JRL NEWSWATCH: “Why NATO Needs to Plan for Nuclear War” – Foreign Policy

“NATO defense ministers will gather this week for a ministerial meeting, but one topic of discussion will be anything but routine: the risk that … Putin might use nuclear weapons in Europe. The recent massive, disproportionate missile attacks launched against Ukraine in response to the truck bombing of the Kerch Bridge reinforce the notion that the Kremlin remains unpredictable. Although Russian use of … WMD[] against non-nuclear Ukraine seems unlikely for several reasons, including the fact that it may frustrate Russia’s broader goals, Western military officials can and must think through their potential responses. Doing so is inherently difficult given … many variables … but there are options that would punish Moscow and safeguard alliance interests without necessarily propelling the West up a nuclear escalation ladder. …”