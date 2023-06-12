JRL NEWSWATCH: “White House anxiously watches Ukraine’s counteroffensive, seeing the war and Biden’s reputation at stake” – Politico
“With the debt ceiling done, attention turns to the challenges piling up internationally.”
“Senior U.S. officials are convinced that future support for the Ukraine war — and … Biden’s global reputation — hinges on the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Succeed and Western military and economic aid will flow. Stumble or fail to meet expectations, and that support will likely dry up, sparking heightened calls for an expedited diplomatic resolution and hampering one of the White House’s signature international achievements. Kyiv has had its share of make-or-break moments during the 16-month war …. [b]ut the current round of fighting has taken on heightened importance back in Washington, where domestic politics is muddying the overall picture. …”
Click here for: “White House anxiously watches Ukraine’s counteroffensive, seeing the war and Biden’s reputation at stake; With the debt ceiling done, attention turns to the challenges piling up internationally.” – Politico/ Jonathan Lemire, Alexander Ward 6.8.23
