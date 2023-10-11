JRL NEWSWATCH: “What Will Russia Do With Gaza Chaos? A possible two-front war in the Middle East will have knock-on effects for Europe.” – Foreign Policy

“European officials and experts are concerned that Russia could exploit the chaos surrounding the Hamas attack on Israel, pushing the Kremlin even closer to Iran, …. allied with [Hamas]. There is no sign that Russia provided material support — or even had advance notice — prior to the surprise attack … [that] left at least 900 Israelis dead and scores more kidnapped and taken into … Gaza … where Israel has begun retaliatory strikes. …. But Hamas receives significant backing from Iran, an increasingly close ally of the Kremlin … provid[ing] thousands of suicide drones for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The attack on Israel, one of America’s closest allies, not only has created the possibility of a two-front war in the Middle East but has also stretched U.S. and European armories and political willpower. The crisis comes at a time when the West was already having trouble summoning more ammunition and money to support Ukraine[] ….’