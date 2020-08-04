JRL NEWSWATCH: “What just happened and what’s next in Belarus?” – Meduza

“… August 9, Belarus will conclude its most contentious, openly dirtiest, and toughest presidential campaign …. [O]ne candidate has been imprisoned (as well as two campaign chiefs of staff) … another fled the country …. [P]olitical prisoners in Belarus spiked from one to 24 … [L]aw enforcement has started arresting not just local oppositionist activists but even Russian mercenaries. State officials have removed candidates from the presidential race … [T]he Central Election Commission is limiting independent observers’ access to polling stations …. [Yet] this year’s race has been the Belarusian opposition’s most successful campaign ever. … [R]allies … support[ing] … Svetlana Tikhanovskaya (Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya) have attracted the largest crowds in the history of modern Belarusian politics. … [including] … 60,000 … in Minsk [July 30] ….”