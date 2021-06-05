JRL NEWSWATCH: “What Does a Successful Biden-Putin Summit Look Like? Not What You Think” – CEPA/ Kurt Volker

“… strategic stability — i.e., nuclear issues — will feature prominently. Other topics … [potentially] include Iran … Afghanistan, and … climate [issues] …. [At the same time,] Russia has sponsored cyber-attacks, disinformation campaigns, and electoral interference against the U.S. and European states, and even conducted targeted assassination attempts inside Western countries. It continues to wage war against Ukraine, occupies Crimea and part of Donbas, and has maintained tens of thousands of troops and equipment in and around Ukraine …. Russia occupies Abkhazia and South Ossetia in Georgia, Transnistria in Moldova, and has taken control of Belarusian security forces. … backing Belarus[‘] … hijacking of … [a] flight between two EU capitals … arrest[ing] a journalist. Russia has … repeated[ly] violat[ed] … NATO and EU … airspace and engaged in recklessly dangerous military maneuvers near U.S. air and naval vessels in international air and sea space. … on top of Putin’s harsh repression at home, including the poisoning and … mistreatment of his main political opponent, Alexei Navalny … follow[ing] on the brazen assassination of an earlier opponent, Boris Nemtsov. …”