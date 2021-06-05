JRL NEWSWATCH: “What Does a Successful Biden-Putin Summit Look Like? Not What You Think” – CEPA/ Kurt Volker

File Photo of Joe Biden at Podium in Front of U.S. and State Department Flags, adapted from image at usembassy.gov

“There can be no accommodation unless and until Russian aggression ends and it returns to the rules-based order.”

“… strategic stability — i.e., nuclear issues — will feature prominently. Other topics … [potentially] include Iran … Afghanistan, and … climate [issues] …. [At the same time,] Russia has sponsored cyber-attacks, disinformation campaigns, and electoral interference against the U.S. and European states, and even conducted targeted assassination attempts inside Western countries. File Photo of Vladimir Putin at Podium with United Russia Logo, GesturingIt continues to wage war against Ukraine, occupies Crimea and part of Donbas, and has maintained tens of thousands of troops and equipment in and around Ukraine …. Russia occupies Abkhazia and South Ossetia in Georgia, Transnistria in Moldova, and has taken control of Belarusian security forces.  … backing Belarus[‘] … hijacking of … [a] flight between two EU capitals … arrest[ing] a journalist. Russia has … repeated[ly] violat[ed] … NATO and EU … airspace and engaged in recklessly dangerous military maneuvers near U.S. air and naval vessels in international air and sea space. … on top of Putin’s harsh repression at home, including the poisoning and … mistreatment of his main political opponent, Alexei Navalny … follow[ing] on the brazen assassination of an earlier opponent, Boris Nemtsov. …”File Photo of Kurt Volker and W. Bruce Weinrod, adapted from image at defense.gov with photo credit to Senior Airman Nathan Lipscomb

Click here for: “What Does a Successful Biden-Putin Summit Look Like? Not What You Think; There can be no accommodation unless and until Russian aggression ends and it returns to the rules-based order.” – CEPA/ Kurt Volker

What Does a Successful Biden-Putin Summit Look Like? Not What You Think

File Photo of Geneva, Lake and Mountains, adapted from image at usmission.gov

 

[featured images are file photos from other occasions]

 

 

