JRL NEWSWATCH: “West Fails to Peel Russia’s Friends Away to Ukraine’s Side” – WSJ
“Many emerging economies remain reluctant to take sides in the war.”
“… Western countries still haven’t swung the developing world behind supporting Kyiv. Europe, Ukraine and the U.S. have successfully orchestrated several United Nations votes condemning Russia’s invasion. … [and] have started talks with dozens of other countries on … a fair peace settlement …. However, many of the biggest emerging economies — including India, Brazil and South Africa — remain neutral …. [For the latest] gathering … at the U.N. General Assembly, developing countries appear eager to shift the global focus onto their priorities: global inequality and debt relief. … [Nevertheless,] Moscow remains marginalized from many international forums and its declared annexations of Ukraine have been recognized by only a few countries. …”
