JRL NEWSWATCH: “West explores nuclear risks from unstable Putin regime” – Financial Times
“Officials have discussed possible negative outcomes from Wagner insurrection destabilising Kremlin”
“Western nations have explored contingencies in the aftermath of … Prigozhin’s attempted insurrection … including the threat to nuclear stockpiles from an unstable [Russian] regime …. Talks led by G7 members [reportedly] have included [discussions of] how a weakening of … Putin’s control over security and military forces could affect the state’s stability …. Diplomats said alarm over possible negative outcomes from the rebellion … laid bare the lack of [western] consensus … on the ultimate goal of backing Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression. …”
Over the weekend, American officials reportedly sent Russia messages denying involvement with the Wagner Group rebellion, declaring it an internal Russian matter, and using the opportunity to urge Russia not to use nuclear weapons or escalate.
