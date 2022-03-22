JRL NEWSWATCH: “We must put emotions aside and ask the hard questions on Ukraine” – The Hill/ Joshua C. Huminski

“As a country, and certainly at a policy level, we need to have serious conversations and ask hard questions about America’s and NATO[‘]s interests in Ukraine before undertaking measures that could well lead to an escalation spiral with Moscow — this is not to say the West should not act, but that it should act in a clear-eyed fashion. We must ask ourselves what are our priorities, what are our strategic interests and what risks are we willing to accept to help create conditions for a political settlement on the ground. We must also be clear-eyed about the risks and potential consequences. Answers to those questions should drive our decision-making when it comes to the extent of, and any expansion to, our support to Ukraine. …”