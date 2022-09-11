JRL NEWSWATCH: “Waging Psychological War Against Russia; The U.S. has a real opportunity to erode Putin’s propaganda” – Politico
“… For all the high-tech weaponry the West has delivered, psychological war against Russia remains a key opportunity for the United States. Historically, such an approach focused on selling Russians on the American dream. … a relic of the Cold War, ill-suited to present-day Russia. Instead of pitching … Levi’s and Hollywood, U.S. information operations should use Russian nationalism to turn the tables on the Kremlin — highlighting the war’s damage to Russia, exposing government corruption and inequities inside Russia, and exploiting resentment among Russia’s ethnic minorities. These, dare we say, Russia-style tactics will bear more fruit ….
