JRL NEWSWATCH: “Vladimir Putin Is Still Useful to Xi Jinping. Until He Isn’t.” – New York Times

“… Putin is Xi Jinping’s No. 1 good fellow as the two countries make common cause against the United States[] [b]ut … would be wise to keep in mind China’s track record. … Mikhail Kapitsa, a top Soviet foreign ministry official, [said] in 1982, ‘The Chinese never befriend anyone for a long time.’ The Chinese Communist Party’s approach to geopolitics is rooted in an ancient strategic culture of playing other nations … against one another …. Putin has made a potentially grave error, burning bridges with the West to go all in with China in reckless disregard for Beijing’s track record of instrumentalizing … friendships. Despite offering diplomatic cover for [] Putin[] … China has largely avoided running afoul of Western sanctions …. Russia’s deepening isolation has given China access to discounted Russian energy products. Much of the trade between China and Russia is now conducted in the Chinese yuan …. Putin … has made his country a junior partner …. Looking weakened and less secure after the Wagner revolt … [Putin] risks becoming even more dependent on China …. [] Xi will no doubt take note. Like past Chinese leaders, he respects strength but knows how to exploit weakness …. China remains the same secretive, self-serving Communist Party state .. [as] in Mao’s day, with … [global] alignments … viewed as temporary. …”