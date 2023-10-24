JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainians fear loss of support as global gaze shifts to Israel-Hamas war” – Financial Times

“… With a slow-going counteroffensive and Russia showing no sign of quitting, Ukraine faces the prospect of a long war … requir[ing] unprecedented, long-term support from allies. The Israel-Hamas war comes on top of turmoil in the U.S. Congress, widening fractures in EU support for Kyiv, and stumbling efforts to woo the so-called global south … already worrying Ukrainians about the world growing weary and distracted at their expense. When EU foreign ministers convene[d] for a regular meeting … Ukraine [was] not … the first item on the agenda for the first time since February 2022, displaced by the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Ukrainians are now wondering if the world has the attention span and courage to focus on two major wars. …”