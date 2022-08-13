JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas” – AP
“In a growing challenge to Russia’s grip on occupied areas of southeastern Ukraine, guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are killing pro-Moscow officials, blowing up bridges and trains, and helping the Ukrainian military … identify[] key targets. … [S]preading resistance has eroded [local] Kremlin control … and threatened [Russian] plans to hold referendums … as a move toward annexation …. As Ukrainian forces step up attacks … and reclaim some areas west of the Dnieper River … guerrilla activity also has increased. … coordinate[d] with … Ukrainian … Special Operations Forces, which helps them develop strategies and tactics. Those forces also select targets and set up a website with tips on how to organize resistance, prepare ambushes and elude arrest. A network of weapons caches and secret hideouts was established ….”
Click here for: “Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas” – AP/ Yuras Karmanau, Hanna Arhirova
