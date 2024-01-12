JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s War Effort Is Stuck. This Heroic Battlefield Failure Shows Why.” – WSJ

“… Because the West had dithered for months over the provision of tanks and other armored vehicles, the Russians were ready. They had dug in on the flat [southeastern] farmland … laying hundreds of thousands of mines and setting up firing positions for machine guns and antitank missiles. … Ukraine … turned the world’s expectation on its head in 2022 … repelling a Russian assault on Kyiv and reclaiming some lost territory. The failure of its [2023] counteroffensive … has led to … bleak realizations …. Ukraine is insufficiently armed to penetrate Russian defenses. The U.S. and allies were willing to provide armored vehicles for the counteroffensive — but not modern fighter jets … central to the way Western militaries attack. That left Ukraine mismatched …. [D]erring-do … is no longer enough against entrenched defenses. …”