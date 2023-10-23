JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s top prosecutor vows to meet key EU membership conditions within months” – Politico
“Andrii Kostyn told POLITICO Kyiv will soon deliver on Brussels’ demands for fighting corruption, despite Russian attempts to sabotage the work.”
“Ukraine is accelerating its drive to clean up its politics and will meet all … EU[] anti-corruption requirements within months … a major boost to its bid to join the 27-member bloc, the country’s top prosecutor [said] …. ‘I am fully sure that all the elements of the anti-corruption and law enforcement reforms [required by the EU] will be completed in coming months,’ Andrii Kostyn said …. ‘I am absolutely sure.’ … As pressure builds … to reform, the anti-corruption agenda has overshadowed Kostyn’s main job — … to document, prosecute and … punish … war crimes …. He said his office was investigating more than 100,000 suspected war crimes … by invading Russian forces, including newly-defined ‘environmental crimes.’ …”
You must log in to post a comment.