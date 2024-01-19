JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Desperate Hour: The World Needs a Russian Defeat” – Bloomberg

“… The Russia that emerges from this war may be a hyper-mobilized, hyper-illiberal revisionist power with a deep pool of trained military manpower and a deep sense of grievance toward the West. That’s a recipe for trouble on NATO’s Eastern front — and for increased global demands on American military power. … The shifting lessons of the Ukraine war underscore the difficulty of drawing firm conclusions about any conflict in real time. … [T]he global impacts of the Ukraine war could look quite different in a year or two than they do today. If the U.S. and … allies can … see Ukraine through to an acceptable outcome — … economically viable and militarily defensible — while also ratcheting up the pain Russia suffers for its aggression, the conflict might still have mostly constructive consequences. If they can’t, a war that once seemed like the salvation of an endangered global order might simply hasten its erosion.”