JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine ‘using more munitions than West can supply'” – The Telegraph (UK)
“Ukraine is expending more ammunition than Western governments can supply … NATO’s top official has said … warn[ing] [that NATO] is in an arms race against Russia. … [He also] said on Monday Russia had already started its long-expected offensive in eastern Ukraine …. Ukraine’s defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov, … will demand [NATO] significantly step up donations of artillery shells …. But waiting times for some large-calibre ammunition [reportedly] have increased to 28 months from 12 months …. [U.S. Ambassador to NATO] Julianne Smith … said allies ‘need to move things as fast as possible into their hands as they defend their territory’.”
