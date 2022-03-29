JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Proposes Neutral Status With Guarantees, but Zelensky Calls for More Western Help” – WSJ
“Cease-fire talks end inconclusively, while Ukraine’s president lambasts timidity of EU governments over sanctions on Russia.”
“Ukraine outlined its proposal for accepting a neutral status … during cease-fire talks with Russia … Tuesday, demanding binding security guarantees from the U.S. and some European countries, while the five-week-old Russian war on Ukraine raged on …. [N]egotiations … in Istanbul over … a possible peace settlement[] achieved no immediate breakthrough but were described as constructive …. Zelensky escalated his criticism of Western leaders for their reluctance to tighten sanctions on Russia or provide heavier weapons for Ukraine’s defense …. Ukrainian negotiators said that their key demands included guarantees for Ukraine’s security from the U.S., the U.K., France, Turkey, Germany, Canada, Poland and Israel. …”
Click here for: “Ukraine Proposes Neutral Status With Guarantees, but Zelensky Calls for More Western Help; Cease-fire talks end inconclusively, while Ukraine’s president lambasts timidity of EU governments over sanctions on Russia” – Wall Street Journal/ James Marson, Jared Malsin, Yuliya Chernova, Marcus Walker, Bojan Pancevski
