JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine pleads with the U.S. to ramp up support against Russia; Kyiv wants Marine Corps training, more air defense and longer-range missiles.” – Politico

“Ukrainian officials and allies in Europe are ramping up their lobbying campaign in the U.S. for new weapons and training …. [A] delegation of Ukrainian officials, troops and advisers visited America’s capital … to share Kyiv’s latest wish list: U.S. Marine Corps training on conducting ship-to-shore operations; new air defenses to take down … Russian glide bombs … devastating Ukrainian forces; and the long-range, single-warhead version of the Army Tactical Missile System the Biden administration secretly shipped to Ukraine last month. The representatives who came to the U.S. were aware that they needed to tailor their message to the moment …. At the same time, the conflict between Israel and Hamas has diverted attention from Kyiv’s plight. …”