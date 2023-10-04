JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Index” – Brookings

“… To track the war’s course, the Brookings Institution is compiling security, economic, and political data presented in graphic form …. [with] updated information on key metrics including civilian casualties, Western aid, and Ukraine’s economic challenges … track[ing] the trajectory of the conflict and its broader consequences …. The data … is … from a variety of sources (government, international organizations, private). … [M]uch of it … collected under dangerous circumstances in a war zone, it is of necessity approximative or incomplete. [Some of the focus includes:] Security … [such as] key battlefield trends … territory held … claimed missiles intercepted … U.S. security assistance … and civilian fatalities …. [Coverage of] [e]conomics … [such as the Ukrainian economic impact] …. [Russian international oil trade] … [and EU support] …. [Coverage of] Politics & People … [such as the refugee] displacement crisis … [including] around five million Ukrainian refugees … living abroad, and five million Ukrainians … internally displaced. UNHCR estimates an additional 1.3 million [Ukrainians] are in Russia, many brought there by force, including an estimated 20,000 Ukrainian children … kidnapped and deported. [The Index also covers actions at the UN] … [and agricultural trade including the negative impact on developing nations] ….”