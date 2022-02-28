JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine ceasefire talks begin” – Reuters
“Ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials began on the Belarusian border … Monday as Russia faced deepening economic isolation …. Talks began with the aim of an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces, the Ukrainian president’s office said. Russia has been cagier about the talks … declining to comment on Moscow’s aim. It was not clear whether any progress could be achieved after … Putin put Russia’s nuclear-armed units on high alert … Sunday. … The EU shut all Russian planes out of its airspace, as did Canada, forcing Russian airline Aeroflot to cancel all flights to European destinations until further notice.”
