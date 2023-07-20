JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine begins firing U.S.-provided cluster munitions at Russian forces” – Washington Post
“Ukraine has begun firing U.S.-provided cluster munitions against Russian forces in southeastern Ukraine in a push to break up well-fortified Russian positions … according to Ukrainian officials …. Putin … threatened to retaliate against Ukraine ‘if [cluster munitions] are used against us,’ although Russia [reportedly] has already used cluster munitions in populated areas of Ukraine at least 24 times since the start of Moscow’s [2022] invasion …. Most of Washington’s NATO allies have signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions… ban[ning] their use and production, but the United States, Russia and Ukraine never signed ….”
You must log in to post a comment.