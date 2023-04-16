JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Steps Up Effort to Fight Against Russian Disinformation” – WSJ

China, Cybersecurity, Europe, EU, Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Media, Internet, Social Media, Television, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
File Image of Laptop Computer, Tables and Mobile Device, adapted from image at energy.gov

“Senior U.S. envoys travels to Balkans, an information battleground.”

“The State Department is increasing efforts to push back against … Kremlin[] disinformation … even as Russian propagandists have sought to exploit the extensive leak of purported U.S. classified information. … [A] senior U.S. envoy outlined proposals to help [Balkan] governments … ferret out Russian and Chinese disinformation sites on their territory so they can call them out and … shut them down. … An effort [also] is … under way to use software to trace Russian and Chinese narratives as they migrate across borders so the U.S. and its foreign partners can try to counter them. The longer-term effort would see legal standards strengthened abroad to preclude disinformation and American support to foreign partners to develop … in-house expertise to identify it. U.S. economic sanctions against malign actors that facilitate Russian and Chinese disinformation could also be in the offing. [One initiative] traces its origin to a State Department office … established in 2011 to counter violent foreign online propaganda espoused by al Qaeda and other … terrorist groups. …”

Click here for: “U.S. Steps Up Effort to Fight Against Russian Disinformation; Senior U.S. envoys travels to Balkans, an information battleground” – Wall Street Journal/ Michael R. Gordon, Dustin Volz


