JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Steps Up Effort to Fight Against Russian Disinformation” – WSJ

“The State Department is increasing efforts to push back against … Kremlin[] disinformation … even as Russian propagandists have sought to exploit the extensive leak of purported U.S. classified information. … [A] senior U.S. envoy outlined proposals to help [Balkan] governments … ferret out Russian and Chinese disinformation sites on their territory so they can call them out and … shut them down. … An effort [also] is … under way to use software to trace Russian and Chinese narratives as they migrate across borders so the U.S. and its foreign partners can try to counter them. The longer-term effort would see legal standards strengthened abroad to preclude disinformation and American support to foreign partners to develop … in-house expertise to identify it. U.S. economic sanctions against malign actors that facilitate Russian and Chinese disinformation could also be in the offing. [One initiative] traces its origin to a State Department office … established in 2011 to counter violent foreign online propaganda espoused by al Qaeda and other … terrorist groups. …”