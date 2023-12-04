JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Official Reveals Drastic Punishment for Russia” – Newsweek

“The United States seeks to cut Russia’s oil and gas revenue by 50 percent by 2030 as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine …. according to U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt[,] [who said that] … Washington hopes [oil and gas] sanctions … will hinder … Putin from … future military aggression …. Kremlin has managed to evade many of the [international] restrictions … on its oil industry by operating a ‘shadow fleet’ of vessels. … Since the start of the war, Russia [reportedly] has earned around $600 billion in fossil fuel exports …. [But] [t]he International Energy Agency … [reportedly] believes Russia’s oil and gas exports could fall by at least 40 to 50 percent by 2030 if Western sanctions continue. …”