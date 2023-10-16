JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. must be ready for simultaneous wars with China, Russia, report says” – Reuters

China, Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Nuclear, Missile Defense, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
Pentagon Aerial View adapted from defense.gov image, with photo credit: DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright

- links to ad -

“The United States must prepare for possible simultaneous wars with Russia and China by expanding its conventional forces, strengthening alliances and enhancing its nuclear weapons modernization program, a congressionally appointed bipartisan [Strategic Posture Commission] said …. The panel accepted a Pentagon forecast that China’s rapid nuclear arsenal expansion likely will give it 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035, confronting the United States with a second major nuclear-armed rival for the first time. …”

Click here for: “U.S. must be ready for simultaneous wars with China, Russia, report says” – Reuters/ Jonathan Landay

Click here for: [PDF] “AMERICA’S STRATEGIC POSTURE: The Final Report of the Congressional Commission on the Strategic Posture of the United States”

Leave a comment

Comment