JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. ‘ill-prepared’ for nuclear challenge from China and Russia, says report” – Financial Times

“Commission urges overhaul of US arsenal to tackle growing threat from two peer adversaries”

“The U.S. must expand or restructure its nuclear arsenal to tackle the ‘existential challenge’ posed by the growing nuclear threat from China and existing risk from Russia, a new report … has said. The bipartisan Congressional Commission on the Strategic Posture of the U.S., … tasked with examining American strategic policy, warned … Washington was ‘ill-prepared’ to tackle the challenge posed by having two peer nuclear adversaries for the first time. …”

The commission called for an increase in the planned numbers of U.S. B-21 bombers, U.S. air-launched cruise missiles and Columbia-class SLBM submarines. It also suggested greater U.S. investment in missile defense, including missile defense that could ‘deter and defeat coercive attacks by Russia and China,’ as well as systems specifically to address hypersonic missiles.

Meanwhile, among other recommendations, the report raised the prospect of deploying U.S. theater nuclear forces in the Asia-Pacific region, while also stating a need to address increasing numbers of nuclear-related targets in China, and growing Chinese potential to deploy long-range missiles capable of targeting U.S.-based strategic weapons.

