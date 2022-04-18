JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S., allies plan for long-term isolation of Russia” – Washington Post

“… At NATO and the [EU] … and at the State Department … Pentagon and allied ministries, blueprints are being drawn up … [for] new policies across virtually every aspect of the West’s posture toward Moscow, from defense and finance to trade and international diplomacy. Outrage is most immediately directed at Putin … who … Biden said ‘can’t remain in power.’ While ‘we don’t say regime change,’ said a senior E.U. diplomat, ‘it is difficult to imagine a stable scenario with Putin acting the way he is.’ But the nascent new strategy goes far beyond [Putin] … as planners are continuing to revise seminal documents … to be presented in … coming months. …”