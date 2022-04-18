JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S., allies plan for long-term isolation of Russia” – Washington Post

Europe, EU, Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, NATO, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
File Photo of Kremlin Tower, St. Basil's, Red Square at Night

“A new strategy would mark a return to containment after years of seeking cooperation and coexistence with Moscow.”

“… At NATO and the [EU] … and at the State Department … Pentagon and allied ministries, blueprints are being drawn up … [for] new policies across virtually every aspect of the West’s Globe Highlighting NATO Membersposture toward Moscow, from defense and finance to trade and international diplomacy. Outrage is most immediately directed at Putin … who … Biden said ‘can’t remain in power.’ While ‘we don’t say regime change,’ said a senior E.U. diplomat, ‘it is difficult to imagine a stable scenario with Putin acting the way he is.’ But the nascent new strategy goes far beyond [Putin] … as planners are continuing to revise seminal documents … to be presented in … coming months. …”

Click here for: “U.S., allies plan for long-term isolation of Russia; A new strategy would mark a return to containment after years of seeking cooperation and coexistence with Moscow” – Washington Post/ Karen DeYoung, Michael Birnbaum

[featured image is file photo from another occasion]
 
Leave a comment