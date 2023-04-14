JRL NEWSWATCH: “The West Needs a New Strategy in Ukraine: A Plan for Getting From the Battlefield to the Negotiating Table” – Foreign Affairs/ Richard Haass, Charles Kupchan

“The best path forward is a sequenced two-pronged strategy aimed at first bolstering Ukraine’s military capability and then, when the fighting season winds down late this year, ushering Moscow and Kyiv … to the negotiating table. The West should start by immediately expediting the flow of weapons to Ukraine and increasing their quantity and quality. … to bolster Ukraine’s defenses while making its coming offensive as successful as possible, imposing heavy losses on Russia, foreclosing Moscow’s military options, and increasing its willingness to contemplate a diplomatic settlement. … Kyiv may also warm … to … a negotiated settlement, having given its best shot on the battlefield and facing growing constraints on … manpower and help from abroad. The second prong of the West’s strategy should be to roll out later this year a plan for brokering a cease-fire and a follow-on peace process … permanently ending the conflict. This diplomatic gambit may well fail. Even if Russia and Ukraine continue to take significant losses, one or both of them may prefer to keep fighting. But as the war’s costs mount and the prospect of a military stalemate looms, it is worth pressing for a durable truce ….”