JRL NEWSWATCH: “The West Must Defeat Russia. Putin hasn’t given up his plans. He thinks Ukraine’s allies will lose interest.” – The Atlantic

“… Ukraine, the United States, and the [EU] … [w]orking together … have not only preserved the Ukrainian state, but stood up to a bully whose nihilism harms the entire world. Putin backs far-right and extremist movements in Europe, provides thugs to support African dictatorships, and colludes with China, Iran, Venezuela, and other autocracies. … Putin hoped the war would demonstrate that American power and American alliances can be defeated, not only in Ukraine but everywhere else. He still does, and for this purpose the war remains useful to him. The fighting creates food shortages in Africa … generating more unrest and more demand for Russian mercenaries. The war stokes discontent in Europe … giving pro-Russian parties a boost. Americans and Europeans view turmoil in country after country as a series of isolated conflicts, but Putin doesn’t think that Ukraine and the Middle East belong to different, competing spheres. … [S]ince the conflict in Gaza erupted, he has intensified his relationship with Iran, invited leaders of Hamas to Moscow, and attacked Israel because of its links with the U.S., hoping that the spread of violence will decrease Western support for Ukraine. Iranian drones have terrorized Ukrainian cities; Iran … distributes Russian weapons to its proxies. Hezbollah is thought to have Russian anti-ship missiles that it could use against U.S. warships in the Mediterranean …. The allied fight against Russia in Ukraine has damaged Russia’s ability to project negative power …. But … Putin still believes … time is on his side. If he can’t win on the battlefield, he will win using political intrigue and economic pressure. …”