JRL NEWSWATCH: “The U.S. plan to break Russia’s grip on nuclear fuel” – Financial Times

“… Utilities companies have spent two years stockpiling nuclear fuel in case Russian supplies are disrupted. … Washington is undertaking a multibillion-dollar push to rebuild its nuclear supply chain …. More than a fifth of the fuel used by the 93 nuclear reactors in the U.S. is supplied through enrichment contracts with Russian suppliers, mainly Rosatom. The [EU] is even more dependent …. The Biden administration … asked Congress to approve an extra $2.2bn to incentivise U.S.-based companies to boost enrichment and conversion capacity. It has pledged billions … to several SMR developers and … launched a $500mn request for proposals … for … supply uranium enrichment services. These government programmes propose to make the Department of Energy a long-term buyer of last resort ….”