JRL NEWSWATCH: “The U.S. and Europe are running out of weapons to send to Ukraine” – CNBC

  • NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg held a special meeting of the alliance’s arms directors to discuss ways to refill member nations’ weapons stockpiles.
  • But ramping up defense production is no quick or easy feat.
  • The U.S. has been by far the largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia, providing $15.2 billion in weapons packages to date since Moscow invaded its neighbor in late February.

