JRL NEWSWATCH: “Stop Tiptoeing Around Russia; It Is Time to End Washington’s Decades of Deference to Moscow” – Foreign Affairs/ Alexander Vindman

“… Recognizing the poisonous Russocentrism of U.S. foreign policy is the first step toward a better approach to U.S.-Ukrainian relations. … Even if Putin is … replaced …, the United States should not assume Russia can change for the better; rapprochement must be earned, not given. By freeing itself from its Russocentrism, Washington will also be better able to engage with … partners in Eastern and northern Europe …. Their knowledge and expertise will be critical to Ukraine’s victory over Russia, future Ukrainian reconstruction, the prosecution of war crimes, prosperity in Eastern Europe, and eventually, the establishment of thriving democracies across Eurasia. …[T]he United States never had the influence to unilaterally change Russia’s internal politics. … [I]it did have the ability to nurture a more promising outcome with a more willing partner in Ukraine. Unless the United States fundamentally reorients its foreign policy … it will miss an even bigger opportunity to bring about a peaceful, democratic Eastern Europe.”