JRL NEWSWATCH: “Staying the course: Donald Trump will ‘never’ support Putin, says Volodymyr Zelensky” – The Economist
“But Ukraine’s president fears that some of his country’s Western backers are losing faith.”
“… Having failed to overwhelm Ukraine quickly, [] Putin seems determined to exhaust the country and to wear out its partners’ resolve to keep funding and supplying it with arms. … But [] Zelensky says Russia itself is fragile. … [suggesting that Russia itself will suffer greater economic downturn and that] [a]s Ukraine increases its strikes inside Russia, Russians will start asking awkward questions about their army’s inability to protect them …. [Meanwhile, Zelensky argues that] [i]f [] Putin hopes … a victory by Donald Trump … in 2024 would deliver him victory, he is mistaken. Trump would ‘never’ support … Putin. ‘That isn’t what strong Americans do.’ …”
Zelensky hopes the EU will continue aid and open Ukrainian accession negotiations this year, with The Economist reporting that the latter is expected at a December summit.
