JRL NEWSWATCH: “Slovakia gives pro-Russian populist nationalism another win” – The Economist

“Robert Fico … fell from power in 2018 after the murder of a journalist investigating high-level corruption, which led to mass protests. Now he looks set to lead [Slovakia] … again. … A [] Fico-led government can be expected to ally itself in the [EU]and NATO with [Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor] Orban’s prickly, conservative, pro-Russian nationalism. Slovakia has recently been run by unwieldy governments … [nevertheless] staunch supporters of Ukraine, handing over its … s-300 air-defence system and 13 mig[s]. … Slovak arms factories are now fulfilling contracts for Ukraine. [] Fico has pledged to stop sending arms to Ukraine. That is not yet quite guaranteed. With the election won, [] Fico could say that realpolitik means Slovakia must not alienate the eu and nato. …”