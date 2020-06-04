JRL NEWSWATCH: “Senators to Announce Sanctions Bill on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline” – Reuters

“U.S. senators [reportedly] will announce a bill this week expanding sanctions on … [the] Gazprom-led Nord Stream 2 project … [that] Washington says will make Europe too reliant on Russian gas. The Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Clarification Act[, spearheaded by Republican Senator … Ted Cruz[ and Democratic Senator] Jeanne Shaheen … follows legislation signed by … Trump last year …. [that] prompted Swiss-Dutch company Allseas to halt undersea work. … The new legislation … would expand sanctions to include penalties on parties involved in pipe-laying activities … and [those] providing underwriting services, insurance or reinsurance for vessels. …”