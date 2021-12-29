JRL NEWSWATCH: “Schiffty Character: Russia hoax booster and January 6 hawk Adam Schiff doesn’t let reality get in the way of his political goals” – The American Conservative

“… Representative Adam Schiff was reported to have doctored a text message between former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Republican representative Jim Jordan in the ongoing investigations of the House January 6 Committee. This report should hardly come as a surprise. On the House floor, Schiff was confronted … for peddling the ‘Russia hoax.’ He responded by launching into a tirade of circumstantial evidence that was supposed to prove Trump-Russia collusion. Given Schiff’s most recent ethically questionable choice in the January 6 Commission, it is worth recounting his central role …. [as] one of the main proponents of the collusion theory from day one. …”