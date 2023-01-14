JRL NEWSWATCH: “Scale of alleged torture, detentions by Russian forces in Kherson emerges” – Reuters

“… [M]ethods of the alleged physical torture administered by occupying Russian forces [reportedly] have included electric shocks to genitals and other parts of the body, beatings and various forms of suffocation …. Prisoners [reportedly] were also held in overcrowded cells without sanitation or sufficient food or water for periods of up to two months …. According to the most comprehensive figures to date on the scale of alleged torture and detentions … [from] Ukraine’s top war crimes prosecutor, the country’s authorities have opened pre-trial investigations involving more than a thousand people in the Kherson region who were allegedly abducted and illegally detained by Russian forces …. The scale of alleged crimes in the Kherson region … appears to be much greater than around … Kyiv, say members of Ukrainian law enforcement, … attribute[d] to the fact that it was occupied … longer. …”