JRL NEWSWATCH: Russia’s Sergey Lavrov Warns U.S. It Risks Becoming Combatant in Ukraine War” – Newsweek
“… Lavrov said Russia’s approach would include supporting the recently announced referendums in contested parts of Ukraine, such as the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics …. In order to counter Western pressure, Russia has fostered closer ties with other powers, especially China, nurturing a growing bilateral relationship Lavrov called a priority for Moscow, as both nations seek to promote a multilateral order in contrast to the ‘rules-led’ system championed by the U.S. He warned that the growing distance between these two visions threatened global stability and even direct conflict among the world’s most powerful nations. …”
