JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s Medvedev says standoff with West to last decades, Ukraine conflict ‘permanent'” – Reuters

“… Medvedev … has warned that Moscow’s confrontation with the West will last decades and that its conflict with Ukraine could become permanent. Medvedev[, former Russian president and now] deputy head of … [Russia’s] Security Council, … has emerged as one of Russia’s most outspoken hawks since Moscow launched what it called a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine last year. … [H]e said tensions between Russia and the West were ‘much worse’ than during the 1962 Cuban missile crisis … [and] has repeatedly said Western support for Ukraine increases the chances of nuclear conflict. …”

