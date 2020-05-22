JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s Economy Suffers Double Hit From Oil Slump and Coronavirus” – Wall Street Journal/ Thomas Grove, Georgi Kantchev

“… [Russia’s] slump … began … when coronavirus lockdowns in China and elsewhere pushed oil prices lower. … Putin’s hesitance in joining … big producers to curtail output compounded the problem, driving oil to its lowest price in more than two decades …. [A]s infections balloon … Russia, dependent on oil revenues for a third of its state budget, finds itself poorly-equipped to offer the sort of economic support programs provided in the West. … [E]conom[ic] minister[] Maxim Reshetnikov … estimated the lockdown costs Russia’s economy [lost output] of $1.3 billion [daily] … [Russia’s] purchasing managers index … slumped in April to its lowest level since records began in 1997. The fallout is … threatening … Putin’s long-term plans to strengthen Russia’s economy and buttress his own dwindling approval ratings through … infrastructure projects ….”