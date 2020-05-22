JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s Economy Suffers Double Hit From Oil Slump and Coronavirus” – Wall Street Journal/ Thomas Grove, Georgi Kantchev

Coronavirus, Economy, Business, Investment, Trade, Health, Alcohol, Smoking, AIDS, Epidemics, JRL NewsBlog, Politics, Government, Protests, Elections
File Photo of Kremlin Tower, St. Basil's, Red Square at Night

“As infections grow, Russia finds a shortfall in oil revenue hurts its ability to offer the kind of emergency support provided in the West.”

“… [Russia’s] slump … began … when coronavirus lockdowns in China and elsewhere pushed oil prices lower. … Putin’s hesitance in joining … big producers to curtail output compounded the problem, driving oil to its lowest price in more than two decades …. [A]s infections balloon … Russia, dependent on oil revenues forOil Well file photo a third of its state budget, finds itself poorly-equipped to offer the sort of economic support programs provided in the West. … [E]conom[ic] minister[] Maxim Reshetnikov … estimated the lockdown costs Russia’s economy [lost output] of $1.3 billion [daily] … [Russia’s] purchasing managers index … slumped in April to its lowest level since records began in 1997. The fallout is … threatening … Putin’s long-term plans to strengthen Russia’s economy and buttress his own dwindling approval ratings through … infrastructure projects ….”

Click here for: “Russia’s Economy Suffers Double Hit From Oil Slump and Coronavirus; As infections grow, Russia finds a shortfall in oil revenue hurts its ability to offer the kind of emergency support provided in the West” – Wall Street Journal/ Thomas Grove, Georgi Kantchev

[featured images are file photos]

 

Leave a comment , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,