JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian Negotiator Doubts China Will Join 3-Way Arms Accord Sought by Trump” – Wall Street Journal/ Michael R. Gordon
“Kremlin won’t press Beijing to join talks despite U.S. plea, says diplomat”
“Moscow won’t pressure China to join … coming arms-control talks with U.S. and Russian negotiators, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said …. [T]he New START treaty … cutting] long-range U.S. and Russian nuclear arms[] [is] due to expire in February …. Trump … seek[s] a broader agreement to limit all Russian, Chinese and U.S. nuclear warheads. … U.S. negotiator[] Marshall Billingslea[] has urged the Russians to … influence … Beijing to [come to] the negotiating table. … Trump administration officials say … China should be covered … because it is a major power whose nuclear arsenal is growing. … The … [DIA] … has projected that this arsenal will at least double over the next decade. …”
