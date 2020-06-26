JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian Criminal Group Finds New Target: Americans Working at Home” – New York Times/ David E. Sanger, Nicole Perlroth

“A Russian ransomware group whose leaders were indicted by the Justice Department … is retaliating against the U.S. government, many of America’s largest companies and a major news organization, identifying employees working from home during the pandemic … attempting to get inside their networks with malware intended to cripple their operations. Sophisticated new attacks by the hacking group — which the Treasury Department claims has at times worked for Russian intelligence — were identified … by Symantec … warning … that Russian hackers had exploited the … change in American work habits to inject code into corporate networks with a speed and breadth not previously witnessed. Ransomware allows … hackers to demand … companies pay millions to … [restore] access to their own data ….”