JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian Criminal Group Finds New Target: Americans Working at Home” – New York Times/ David E. Sanger, Nicole Perlroth

Cybersecurity, JRL NewsBlog, Spy Allegations, Spies, Security Agencies, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
File Image of Laptop Computer, Tables and Mobile Device, adapted from image at energy.gov

“A hacking group calling itself Evil Corp., indicted in December, has shown up in corporate networks with sophisticated ransomware. American officials worry election infrastructure could be next.”

“A Russian ransomware group whose leaders were indicted by the Justice Department … is retaliating against the U.S. government, many of America’s largest companies and a major news organization, identifying employees working from home during the pandemic … Stylized Artist's Depiction of Shadowy Figures in Dark Coats and Dark Hats, One Carrying a Briefcaseattempting to get inside their networks with malware intended to cripple their operations. Sophisticated new attacks by the hacking group — which the Treasury Department claims has at times worked for Russian intelligence — were identified … by Symantec … warning … that Russian hackers had exploited the … change in American work habits to inject code into corporate networks with a speed and breadth not previously witnessed. Ransomware allows … hackers to demand … companies pay millions to … [restore] access to their own data ….”File Image of Stylized Eye Surrounded by Binary Code

Click here for: "Russian Criminal Group Finds New Target: Americans Working at Home; A hacking group calling itself Evil Corp., indicted in December, has shown up in corporate networks with sophisticated ransomware. American officials worry election infrastructure could be next." – New York Times/ David E. Sanger, Nicole Perlroth

 

