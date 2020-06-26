JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian Criminal Group Finds New Target: Americans Working at Home” – New York Times/ David E. Sanger, Nicole Perlroth
“A hacking group calling itself Evil Corp., indicted in December, has shown up in corporate networks with sophisticated ransomware. American officials worry election infrastructure could be next.”
“A Russian ransomware group whose leaders were indicted by the Justice Department … is retaliating against the U.S. government, many of America’s largest companies and a major news organization, identifying employees working from home during the pandemic … attempting to get inside their networks with malware intended to cripple their operations. Sophisticated new attacks by the hacking group — which the Treasury Department claims has at times worked for Russian intelligence — were identified … by Symantec … warning … that Russian hackers had exploited the … change in American work habits to inject code into corporate networks with a speed and breadth not previously witnessed. Ransomware allows … hackers to demand … companies pay millions to … [restore] access to their own data ….”
