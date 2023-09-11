JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian Agricultural Bank could have SWIFT access within 30 days, UN tells Moscow” – Reuters
“A Russian Agricultural Bank subsidiary in Luxembourg could immediately apply to SWIFT to ‘effectively enable access’ for the bank to the international payments system within 30 days, the United Nations told Russia in a letter …. ‘SWIFT has confirmed that RSHB Capital S.A. would be eligible to apply for membership and access to SWIFT for food and fertilizer transactions, based on its current status as an issuer of debt securities,’ U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Aug. 28. …”
Aiming to induce the Kremlin to revive a deal enabling exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, Guterres addressed potential measures relating to Russian grain and fertilizer exports, involving SWIFT, insurance on relevant Russian exports, unblocking of Russian assets in the EU, and Russian access to EU ports.
Click here for: “Russian Agricultural Bank could have SWIFT access within 30 days, UN tells Moscow” – Reuters/ Michelle Nichols
