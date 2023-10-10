JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia will only resume nuclear tests if the U.S. does it first, a top Russian diplomat says” – AP

“Russia will move to revoke the ratification of a global nuclear test ban to put itself on par with the United States but will only resume nuclear tests if Washington does it first …. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov [said Tuesday] …. He added that if the U.S. conducts a nuclear test, ‘we will be forced to mirror that as well.’ The [1996] Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, … [or] CTBT, bans all nuclear explosions anywhere in the world, [but] has never fully entered into force. It was signed by … Russian and U.S. presidents but … never ratified by the U.S. …”