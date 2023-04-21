JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Seeks to Deplete Ukraine’s Air Defenses Ahead of Kyiv’s Expected Offensive” – WSJ

BUK SAM file photo adapted from image at army.mil

“Renewed drone barrage comes ahead of meeting between Ukraine’s Western backers.”

“… The latest drone barrage comes as Russia seeks to erode Ukraine’s air defenses ahead of a planned [Ukrainian] offensive … expected in … coming weeks. … [also] after purported [leaked] Pentagon presentations … show[ing] [that] Ukraine is running out of antiaircraft missiles, predicting Russia could achieve … [localized] air superiority … as early as May. Russia has fired several hundred cruise missiles and … hundreds of Iranian-made Shahed drones since October … [against] Ukraine’s electricity system and to force a [wintertime] humanitarian crisis …. [T]hat effort … failed, [but] the barrages … severely reduced Ukraine’s air-defense ammunition …. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is set to host … roughly 50 allies to discuss the war and seek fresh pledges of military equipment and nonlethal aid[,] … the so-called Contact Group, meeting at Ramstein Air Base … a regular … focal point of Western efforts to rally support for [Ukraine’s’ efforts to eject Russia’s occupying forces. …”

