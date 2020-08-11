JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Registers World’s First Covid-19 Vaccine Despite Safety Concerns” – Wall Street Journal/ Thomas Grove

“[With Putin’s blessing,] Russia registered the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine … amid [anticipation, skepticism and ] safety concerns …. Moscow’s [state-run] Gamaleya Institute for Epidemiology and Microbiology developed the vaccine … [with] military testing, accelerated clinical evaluations and shortened trial times …. Russia [plans] … a massive immunization program … and … [vaccine] export[s] … under the name Sputnik V … referenc[ing]… the Cold War space race … Russia’s [ACTO] Association of Clinical Trials Organizations … link[ed] to pharmaceutical companies, has asked the health minister… to delay [vaccine] registration … until [after] all clinical trials …. ‘It hasn’t even completed testing with participation of even 100 people,’ [ACTO’s open letter said] … emphasizing … ‘[i]t’s exactly in the course of … [a suggested third] phase when proof of … effectiveness can be ascertained … as well as information about undesirable reactions …’ … [In] a House Covid-19 subcommittee hearing … [Dr. Anthony Fauci indicated] … the U.S. likely wouldn’t use [Chinese or Russian] vaccines … voicing concerns over testing. …”