JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Puts Defensive Face on Its Nuclear Doctrine Ahead of Arms-Control Negotiations” – Defense One/ Patrick Tucker

“… [Russia’s new strategic-arms decree] is significant mostly because of its timing. The United States has indicated indirectly that it will abandon the New START Treaty … limit[ing] the number of nuclear warheads and strategic launch platforms … [to] pursue … a new agreement … cover[ing] new drones, missiles, and other submarines in development or production by Russia and China. … Trump has selected [Marshall Billingslea] to lead that negotiation … Senate Finance Committee Chairman … Grassley … has put the nomination on hold … [awaiting] an explanation … for the firing of two inspectors general. [suggesting that] Billingslea … will have precious little time to negotiate an incredibly ambitious trilateral arms deal. …”