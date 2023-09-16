JRL NEWSWATCH: Russia Overcomes Sanctions to Expand Missile Production, Officials Say” – New York Times

“… Russia subverted American export controls using its intelligence services and ministry of defense to run illicit networks of people who smuggle key components by exporting them to other countries from which they can be shipped to Russia more easily. … [S]ince the war began, Russia rebuilt trade in critical components … routing them through countries like Armenia and Turkey. U.S. and European regulators have been trying to work together to curb the export of chips to Russia, but have struggled to stop the flow to pass through countries with ties to Moscow. Russia’s re-energized military production is especially worrisome because Moscow has used artillery to pound … the front lines, and … missiles to attack the electric grid and other critical infrastructure[] and … terrorize civilians in cities. Officials fear … increased missile stocks could mean a[] … dark and cold winter for Ukrainian citizens. …”