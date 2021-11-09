JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Keeps Europe Guessing With Tight Gas Supplies” – Wall Street Journal

“Russia is showing little sign of boosting natural-gas deliveries to relieve Europe’s energy crunch, as Moscow keeps a firm grip …. Gas prices have soared in Europe … due to low inventories and a recovery in demand as the economy rebounds from the pandemic. … tak[ing] a toll on energy-intensive industrial activity while consumers face a steep rise in [early winter] energy bills …. Moscow is [accused of] using Europe’s energy crunch to gain geopolitical leverage. … to pressure regulators into approving [controversial] Nord Stream 2 …. … [A]nother sign that Russia isn’t about to significantly boost supplies … [is that] Ukraine’s gas transmission system said … it hasn’t received any additional requests from [Russia’s] Gazprom and … [that]gas transit remained below capacity. …”