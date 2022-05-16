JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia has likely lost one-third of its combat forces in Ukraine, UK Defense Ministry says” – Fox

“Russian forces also face ‘low morale and reduced combat effectiveness,’ the report said.”

“… [Russian] forces who remain [in Ukraine] are depleted and have been unable to make any territorial progress in recent weeks, British intelligence … said …. Russia ‘has now likely suffered losses of one-third of the ground combat force it committed in February,’ the [UK] Ministry of Defense said …. ‘Russia’s Donbas offensive has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule,’ [according to a British government] report …. ‘Despite small-scale initial advances, Russia has failed to achieve substantial territorial gains over the past month whilst sustaining consistently high levels of attrition.’ …”

Click here for: “Russia has likely lost one-third of its combat forces in Ukraine, UK Defense Ministry says; Russian forces also face ‘low morale and reduced combat effectiveness,’ the report said” – Fox News/ Lawrence Richard



