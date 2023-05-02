JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia has abandoned efforts to take more territory and is focusing on keeping defensive positions ahead of ‘landmark’ counteroffensive from Kyiv, Ukraine intelligence head claims” – The Daily Mail (UK)
- “Kyrylo Budanov, said Putin’s forces were focusing on trying to capture Bakhmut
- Intelligence boss said new attack will be a ‘landmark battle in Ukraine’s history'”
“Russia has all but abandoned efforts to take more territory and is now focusing on defending its positions in preparation for a brutal counteroffensive by Ukraine, the head of military intelligence in Kyiv has said. … [Meanwhile,] [t]he Kremlin was forced to issue an extraordinary denial that Vladimir Putin uses body doubles and hides in nuclear bunkers amid rumours about the warmonger’s health. …”
Click here for: “Russia has abandoned efforts to take more territory and is focusing on keeping defensive positions ahead of ‘landmark’ counteroffensive from Kyiv, Ukraine intelligence head claims” – The Daily Mail (UK)/ Elena Salvoni
You must log in to post a comment.